CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of CoreLogic worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 1.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

