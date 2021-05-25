Cormark Weighs in on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE GAU opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.18.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

