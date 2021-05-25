Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 8.6%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 17,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 4,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $728,989.04.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, prescription and non-prescription derivatives of cannabis products, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, nursery, dietary products, and vitamin supplements.

