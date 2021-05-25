Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 455,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,445. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

