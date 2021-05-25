Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.25 and last traded at $154.81. Approximately 10,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 282,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.90.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

