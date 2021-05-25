Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

