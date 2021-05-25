Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Credicorp will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.