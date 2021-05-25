Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $171.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $174.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.56.

NYSE:BAP opened at $132.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

