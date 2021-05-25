Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 17,094 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

