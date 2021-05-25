Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 2,964 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

