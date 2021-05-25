Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

