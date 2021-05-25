Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $51.53 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,157 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for about 6.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $51,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Black Knight by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

