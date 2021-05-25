Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.