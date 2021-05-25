Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,486. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

