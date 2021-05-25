Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

NYSE TDG traded up $13.92 on Tuesday, reaching $614.92. 250,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,916. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $393.15 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

