Critical Contrast: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) versus Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gulfport Energy and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 3 12 0 2.80

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential downside of 35.22%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Matador Resources -87.01% 7.71% 3.29%

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.83, meaning that its stock price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01 Matador Resources $862.13 million 4.00 -$593.21 million $0.56 52.75

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

