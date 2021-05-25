Critical Survey: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 497.69 -$362.30 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

