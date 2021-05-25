Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

