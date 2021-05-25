Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.75. Approximately 9,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.