Crowny One Day Volume Reaches $197,551.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $3.62 million and $197,551.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00353557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00182497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00820565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.