CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

