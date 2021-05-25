Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Cap of $597.40 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $597.40 million and approximately $217.76 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00983784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.54 or 0.10154714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00086355 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,506,642,196 coins and its circulating supply is 370,546,440 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.