Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,027. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUBI opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.