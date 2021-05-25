CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

