CWV Chain Market Capitalization Tops $8.08 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.08 million and $9,324.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00365667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00881423 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033526 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.