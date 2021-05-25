D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 14,020 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VDE opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

