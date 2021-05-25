D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 222.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 82,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 186,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.