D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,169 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 83,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

