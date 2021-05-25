D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,804 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

