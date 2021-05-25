D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.20 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,486,777 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

