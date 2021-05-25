D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $14,532,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

