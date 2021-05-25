DAD (DAD) Market Cap Hits $57.15 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $57.15 million and $805,967.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.21 or 0.00938523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.24 or 0.09836042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,283,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.