DAEX (DAX) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $35,708.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.48 or 0.00941860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.97 or 0.10069734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

