Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.94. Daimler has a twelve month low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

