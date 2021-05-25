Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $93.30 on Friday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daimler will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

