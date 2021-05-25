DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $46,662.48 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 427,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

