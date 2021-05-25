Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $365.62. 21,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.49. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.