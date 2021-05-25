DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $974,797.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $974,797.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00345645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00180960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.00784947 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,365,373 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

