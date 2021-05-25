Dell Technologies (DELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

