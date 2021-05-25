Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

