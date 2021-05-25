Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 37,957 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,831,000.00.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 267.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

