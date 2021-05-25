Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI opened at $61.54 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,417. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.