Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,150 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 983.80 ($12.85) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

