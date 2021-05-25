Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $88.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.27.

LB stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

