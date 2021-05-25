Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

