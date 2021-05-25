Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

TPK stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,616 ($21.11). The company had a trading volume of 377,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.00. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.47.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

