Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLAKY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.84%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

