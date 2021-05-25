DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

DHT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

