DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.22.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

