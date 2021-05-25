DIA (DIA) Trading Down 49.8% This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $76.48 million and $31.31 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIA is diadata.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

